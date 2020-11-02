ICAI CA November Admit Card 2020 Released, Direct Link to Download
Candidates who have registered for the ICAI CA November exams can download their admit card online at icai.org.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Sunday,1 November, released the admit card for November 2020 Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final and Final-New CA examinations on its official website. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the institute’s official website.
“No physical admit cards will be sent to any candidate. Candidates are required to download and print their admit cards from the website,” read the official notification.
How to Download ICAI CA November Admit Card 2020:
- Visit the official website at icaiexam.icai.org
- On the homepage, login using your credentials
- A new page will appear on the display screen
- Click on link in front of Admit Card
- The ICAI CA November admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen
- Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.
