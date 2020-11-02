ICAI CA November Admit Card 2020 Released, Direct Link to Download

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Sunday,1 November, released the admit card for November 2020 Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final and Final-New CA examinations on its official website. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the institute’s official website.

Candidates who have registered for the ICAI CA November 2020 examinations can download their admit card online at icai.org.

“No physical admit cards will be sent to any candidate. Candidates are required to download and print their admit cards from the website,” read the official notification.