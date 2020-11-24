Tamil Nadu Braces for Cyclone Nivar, Heavy Rain Expected

Cyclone Nivar brought heavy rainfall in Puducherry and the coastal and delta districts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, 24 November, and is expected to wreak havoc over the next three days.



A deep depression over southwest Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm earlier in the day. Cyclone Nivar is expected to make landfall in the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast on Wednesday evening.



Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced a public holiday on Wednesday and instructed people to stay indoors.



Following the IMD warning about the possible impact of the cyclone in Puducherry, posing grave danger to life, health and safety of the public, the state government has imposed Section 144.