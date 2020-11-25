ICAI Reschedules CA Exam in View of Cyclone Nivar, Check New Dates
The exams which were to be held on 24-25 November will now be conducted on 9 December and 11 December.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Tuesday, 24 November, announced that it has rescheduled the CA November exams for the students hailing from cities affected in the Cyclone Nivar-affected areas. The exams which were to be held on 24-25 November will now be conducted on 9 December and 11 December.
“It is hereby notified for general information that in view of heavy rains due to the Nivar cyclone and consequent disruption of normal life in some cities in the state of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (UT), the Chartered Accountants exams scheduled to be held on November 24 and 25, in Chennai, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Karaikudi, Kumbakonam, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Tiruvallur & Villupuram and Puducherry (U.T) stand rescheduled,” ICAI said in an official notice.
Admit cards already issued would remain valid for the rescheduled date. “It is clarified that the schedule of examinations of all other cities shall remain unchanged,” said the ICAI in their notice.
The postponed CA exams include intermediate (integrated professional competence) exam group-I, paper– 2, business laws, ethics and communication and intermediate exam (group-I), paper – 2, corporate and other laws, and final (old) exam (group I), paper – 3, and final (new) exam (group I) paper – 3, advanced auditing and professional ethics.
Cyclone Nivar is expected to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts around midnight or early hours of Thursday as a very severe cyclonic storm, India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.
Chennai and its suburbs have been experiencing rains intermittently since Tuesday night resulting in water logged roads, apartments and individual houses.
