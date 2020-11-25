ICAI Reschedules CA Exam in View of Cyclone Nivar, Check New Dates

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Tuesday, 24 November, announced that it has rescheduled the CA November exams for the students hailing from cities affected in the Cyclone Nivar-affected areas. The exams which were to be held on 24-25 November will now be conducted on 9 December and 11 December.

“It is hereby notified for general information that in view of heavy rains due to the Nivar cyclone and consequent disruption of normal life in some cities in the state of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (UT), the Chartered Accountants exams scheduled to be held on November 24 and 25, in Chennai, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Karaikudi, Kumbakonam, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Tiruvallur & Villupuram and Puducherry (U.T) stand rescheduled,” ICAI said in an official notice.

Admit cards already issued would remain valid for the rescheduled date. “It is clarified that the schedule of examinations of all other cities shall remain unchanged,” said the ICAI in their notice.