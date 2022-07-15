Himachal Pradesh University BCom 2022 Result Declared: How To Check
The HPU BCom 2022 Result has been declared on the official website. Follow these steps to check your marks.
The Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has declared the results for the Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) third-year students. Candidates who have been waiting for the HPU BCom 2022 Result should know that the scores have been released on the official website. Those who had appeared for the HPU BCom 2022 examination should visit the official website of the HPU (hpuniv.ac.in) to check their results.
The Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) is the one and only multi-faculty residential and affliated university in the state of Himachal Pradesh. The HPU is well known for providing higher education to all students belonging to different (rural, tribal, and urban) areas. The university provides good quality higher education to students through both distant and formal modes of learning.
Candidates who are not satisfied with their HPU BCom results can apply for re-evaluation. The notification for the re-evaluation process will be released separately on the official website. Candidates are therefore requested to check the website regularly for the latest updates.
HPU BCom 2022 Result Declared: How To Check
Candidates who want to know their exact HPU BCom scores should follow the steps mentioned below:
Go to the official website of HPU (hpuniv.ac.in).
You will land on the home page; on the home page, go to the 'Recent News' section.
In this section, search for the link that reads 'Result Gazette Notification for B.Com 3rd Year.'
Click on the link 'Result Gazette Notification for B.Com 3rd Year' and you will be taken to a login page.
Enter your login details like roll number and date of birth and hit the 'Submit' button.
Your result will be displayed on the screen, check the result against your roll number.
Download, save, and print out your HPU BCom2022 Result copy for future reference.
The individual marks cards for students will be provided to them soon after the result process is complete.
