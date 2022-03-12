After Punjab, AAP to Contest All 68 Seats in Himachal Pradesh: Satyendar Jain

After the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept Punjab in the 2022 Assembly elections, it is now preparing to contest all 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh, Satyendar Jain told ANI.

In a roadshow in Shimla on 12 March, AAP leader and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, "AAP will form the government in Himachal Pradesh in the upcoming Assembly elections. Health and education systems are in a bad state here."

Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh will take place towards the end of this year.