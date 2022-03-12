ADVERTISEMENT

After Punjab, AAP to Contest All 68 Seats in Himachal Pradesh: Satyendar Jain

AAP leader Satyendar Jain said that AAP will contest all the 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Photo of AAP leader and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, used for representational purposes.&nbsp;</p></div>
After the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept Punjab in the 2022 Assembly elections, it is now preparing to contest all 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh, Satyendar Jain told ANI.

In a roadshow in Shimla on 12 March, AAP leader and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, "AAP will form the government in Himachal Pradesh in the upcoming Assembly elections. Health and education systems are in a bad state here."

Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh will take place towards the end of this year.

"In Delhi, we worked and people of Punjab saw that and voted on the basis of our work. In the coming days, we will work hard in Delhi and Punjab and tell the people of Himachal Pradesh to vote only on the basis of our work."
Satyendar Jain, AAP leader

(With inputs from ANI)

