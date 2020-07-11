Delhi Cancels All State University Exams, Including Final Exams

The same day, the University Grants Commission (UGC) said that final-year university examinations may be conducted by the end of September, either online, offline or through a combination of both.

The guidelines also said that in case a student is unable to write final-year exams, she can appear for a special examination at a later period, as and when feasible.

The Delhi University, on 8 July, had notified that the Open Book Examination (OBE) for all streams of Final year/Semester/Term of undergraduate and postgraduate students including SOL and NCWEB scheduled to be held from 10 July, stand postponed until after 15 August 2020.