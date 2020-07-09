‘Careers, Lives of Students at Stake’: Delhi HC Slams DU Exam Plan

The Delhi High Court on Thursday, 9 July had some strong criticism for Delhi University for failing to provide a clear timetable for conducting the final exams for its students, a day after it had suddenly informed the court that it was postponing the exams scheduled to start on 10 July.

Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad of the court have now ordered the DU administration to file a fresh affidavit in court specifying the exact schedule of conducting the exams, whether they’ll be online or offline exams, and what students who won’t be able to sit for the exams at this time will have to do.

The affidavit and date sheet for the exams need to be provided to the high court on 13 July. The next hearing in the case will take place on 14 July.