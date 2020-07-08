Final-Year UG Exams Postponed to August: Delhi University To HC 

A source had earlier said that the university was asked by the Human Resource Development Ministry to postpone its controversial Open Book Examinations for final-year students to August.

According to the source, the decision had been taken at a meeting with DU officials, which was chaired by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. Pokhriyal had tweeted about the meeting on Tuesday "to discuss a synchronised calendar for DU admissions and CBSE board examination results etc."

"I would like to assure everyone that we at MHRD are committed to students' health and quality education," he had said.