Final-Year Exams Can be Held in September: UGC After MHA Nod

The order comes at a time when final-year students at the University of Delhi have been protesting the conduct of Open Book Examinations (OBEs), that have now been postponed to 10 July.

While DU students argue that the many of them do not have the resources to write OBEs – that require a stable internet connection to download questions and upload answer scripts – the university has been rather firm on its decision to conduct these exams.

Speaking to The Quint, Prof Vinay Gupta, Dean of Examinations at DU, had said that exams would definitely be conducted.