AAP Leader Reena Gupta Presents Delhi CM Kejriwal's Governance Model at COP28

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior leader Reena Gupta represented the Delhi government at COP28 in Dubai, alongside 100 mayors and global leaders. She discussed the environmental challenges facing the national capital on Thursday, 7 December, and further highlighted the initiatives taken by the Delhi government under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to tackle the climate crisis.
'Inclusive Approach to Social Equity & Climate Change'
In October 2019, the Kejriwal-led Delhi government introduced 'Pink Passes' to encourage women's use of public transportation in Delhi. The initiative, which has surpassed the 100-crore user mark, includes equipping public transport with GPS, CCTV cameras, panic buttons, and bus marshals.
The party has claimed that the initiative increases opportunities for women to join the workforce, and its positive impact on ridership is expected to continue promoting environmental sustainability and a greener future for the national capital.
The Delhi government's 'City of Lakes' project involves transforming the city's landscape, increasing water tables, and restoring bird habitats.
The initiative aims to rejuvenate water bodies, promote biodiversity, and encourage sustainable lifestyles. It also creates eco-tourism opportunities and enhances heat resilience, particularly during extreme weather events.
Climate change has caused migration, flooding, and rapid urbanisation of Delhi, leading to emergence of slums, AAP said.
The Delhi government is also reportedly prioritising free water provision, highlighting the success of the Free Water Policy which was an electoral promise made by CM Arvind Kejriwal.
“The initiative provides 20 kiloliters of free water to all residents, while those exceeding this limit are required to pay the full bill. This dual-pronged approach not only ensures free water access for the economically disadvantaged but also encourages water conservation among the more affluent population," said Reena Gupta.
The Delhi government said that it is implementing measures to improve self-reliance, including rainwater harvesting systems, reviving lakes, and treating sewage water. It is also looking to address plastic waste through source segregation, bio-mining, and a ban on single-use plastic bags.
The Kejriwal government in Delhi said that it has reduced pollution by shutting down power plants and increasing green spaces. The city's "3i model" for electric vehicles includes inclusion, incentivisation, innovation, and promoting emission-free mobility.
"Urgent action on climate change demands global collaboration. No nation can address this challenge alone. We must unite, share knowledge, and implement sustainable policies. Together, we can advance clean technologies and provide support to vulnerable regions. Our shared responsibility requires a collective commitment to reduce emissions and protect our planet. It's time for coordinated global action," said Reena Gupta.
