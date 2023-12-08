AAP Leader Reena Gupta Presents Delhi CM Kejriwal's Governance Model at COP28

In October 2019, the Kejriwal-led Delhi government introduced 'Pink Passes' to encourage women's use of public transportation in Delhi. The initiative, which has surpassed the 100-crore user mark, includes equipping public transport with GPS, CCTV cameras, panic buttons, and bus marshals.

The party has claimed that the initiative increases opportunities for women to join the workforce, and its positive impact on ridership is expected to continue promoting environmental sustainability and a greener future for the national capital.