ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Will Lead Govt From Prison in Case of ED Arrest: AAP

"The people of Delhi didn't vote for individual MLAs or parties, they voted for Kejriwal," AAP leader Atishi said.

The Quint
Published
News
2 min read
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Will Lead Govt From Prison in Case of ED Arrest: AAP
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday, 6 November, said that it is looking into legal options that would allow Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to continue heading the government from behind bars, if he were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The party's MLAs advised Kejriwal to maintain his role as the head of the Delhi government in the event that the central probe agency takes him into custody.

"Whenever a case is registered or someone is arrested, it's always an AAP member. They started by arresting AAP MLAs, then ministers, and now an MP. BJP leaders are now openly threatening to send Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to jail," Delhi Education Minister Atishi Marlena said.
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

"All our MLAs conveyed a unanimous message to the Chief Minister. Even if the BJP tries to imprison our CM in Tihar Jail, he should not, under any circumstances, consider resigning. We must not allow BJP's conspiracies to succeed," she added.

"The people of Delhi didn't vote for individual MLAs or parties, they voted for Arvind Kejriwal. We cannot betray the trust that the people have placed in us. If necessary, we will seek court permission to conduct Cabinet meetings, manage official files, and interact with officers from within the confines of the jail."
AAP leader Atishi Marlena
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Delhi Health Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj criticised the ED for not providing a satisfactory answer to the judge's enquiries about the money trail, giving the example of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's case.

"The manner in which Prime Minister Modi is orchestrating these actions leads us to anticipate that other cabinet colleagues may also be detained soon," Bhardwaj said.

"Regardless of the circumstances, Arvind Kejriwal will continue to lead the government, whether it's from behind bars or under judicial custody, thanks to the mandate he has received," he added.

Also Read

Arvind Kejriwal Skips ED Summons: How AAP is 'Preparing for the Worst'

Arvind Kejriwal Skips ED Summons: How AAP is 'Preparing for the Worst'

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×