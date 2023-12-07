COP28: Data Deficits and India's Role in Dealing With Climate Tipping Points

The recently released Global Tipping Points report issues a stark warning as carbon pollution continues to drive global temperatures to dangerous heights: humanity stands on the brink of five critical climate tipping points, with three more looming in the 2030s if temperatures rise by 1.5C above pre-industrial levels. These tipping points—the thawing of permafrost, the collapse of ice sheets, and the death of coral reefs—could have catastrophic, irreversible effects ranging from mass migration to financial collapse.

The report highlights the unprecedented dangers associated with tipping points, emphasising that they can trigger devastating domino effects, including the loss of whole ecosystems and capacity to grow staple crops, with societal impacts including mass displacement, political instability, and financial collapse. These tipping points have the potential to cause sudden and irreversible changes in how the world functions, in contrast to gradual changes linked to greenhouse gas emissions.