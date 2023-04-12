'She Is 19' Goes Viral; Desi Twitter Reacts To Millie Bobby Brown's Engagement
One Twitter user joked, "She is 19 and engaged. I am 26 and enraged."
Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown announced her engagement to Jake Bongiovi on Instagram, who is an actor and son of legendary singer Jon Bon Jovi.
Millie posted a photo of what seems to be her engagement ring with a Taylor Swift lyric from the track Lover, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all 🤍"
In no time, the news became the talk of the town, but what especially caught netizens' eye was how young the couple is. Millie Bobby Brown is 19 years old while Jake is 20 years old.
Being as independent and successful as Brown is at nineteen is no common feat. Especially in Indian households where most young adults are still governed by strict norms set by the patriarch or matriarch of the family.
Brown's engagement at such a young age fueled the collective desi existentialism and made for some hilarious memes! Netizens even made 'She is 19' trend on Twitter.
One Twitter user joked, "She is 19 and engaged. I am 26 and enraged."
Check how others reacted here:
