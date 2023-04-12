'She Is 19' Goes Viral; Desi Twitter Reacts To Millie Bobby Brown's Engagement

In no time, the news became the talk of the town, but what especially caught netizens' eye was how young the couple is. Millie Bobby Brown is 19 years old while Jake is 20 years old.

Being as independent and successful as Brown is at nineteen is no common feat. Especially in Indian households where most young adults are still governed by strict norms set by the patriarch or matriarch of the family.

Brown's engagement at such a young age fueled the collective desi existentialism and made for some hilarious memes! Netizens even made 'She is 19' trend on Twitter.

One Twitter user joked, "She is 19 and engaged. I am 26 and enraged."