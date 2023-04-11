'Stranger Things' Star Millie Bobby Brown Announces Engagement to Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown announced the news of her engagement to Jake Bongiovi on Instagram.
The Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown has announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend Jake Bongiovi. On 11 April, the 19-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the news with her fans while flaunting her diamond ring in her latest post. For those unaware, Jake is the son of legendary singer Jon Bon Jovi.
Sharing a monochrome picture of herself with Jake, Millie captioned the post, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all."
Take a look at it here:
Jake also took to Instagram and shared some loved-up pictures of himself with Millie. He captioned the post, "Forever".
Here, take a look:
As per the Daily Mail, the Enola Holmes actor is all set to tie the knot with Jake. The couple met through Instagram and became friends before they started dating each other.
Talking about her relationship, Millie told the publication, "We met on Instagram. And we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?"
The rumours of them dating sparked in 2021 after the couple was spotted walking around hand-in-hand in New York. Later in 2021, Millie introduced Jake to his fans through an Instagram post.
Topics: Millie Bobby Brown
