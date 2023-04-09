Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Break Up After 6 Years of Dating: Report

In continuation of the report, a source close to the news portal said, "The relationship had just run its course. It's why [Alwyn] hasn't been spotted at any shows." The duo were spotted together for the first time in 2016. However, they went public in the year 2017.

The pair have also worked together on many of her songs, in which Joe used the pseudonym, William Bowery. He worked extensively in her albums Folklore and Midnights.

Taylor, while promoting her album Midnights, spoke to ET about her relationship with Joe and her 'Lavender Haze'. She had said, "If you were in the lavender haze that meant you were in that all-encompassing love glow. I thought that was really beautiful. I guess, theoretically, when you're in the lavender haze you'll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud."

She had added, "I think a lot of people have to deal with this now, not just 'public figures,' because we live in the era of social media, and if the world finds out that you're in love with somebody they're going to weigh in on it. Like my relationship for six years, we've had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff and we just ignore it. This song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff."

Both Joe and Taylor are yet to comment on the reports.