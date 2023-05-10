ADVERTISEMENT

Shahid Kapoor's Debut Film Turns 20; Desis Share Their 'Ishq Vishk' Memories

Ishq Vishk not only marked Shahid Kapoor's breakthrough but also launched Amrita Rao's career.

Celebrating 20 years of Shahid Kapoor's debut film Ishq Vishk, Desi Twitter is buzzing with fans and movie buffs reminiscing their cherished memories. about the film.

The college rom-com, featuring Shahid, Amrita Rao, and Shenaz Treasurywala, captivated audiences nationwide and propelled Shahid to stardom.

Ishq Vishk not only marked Shahid's breakthrough but also launched Amrita's career, leaving a significant mark on Bollywood.

Sharing their favorite memory about the film, a Twitter user wrote, "The scene where Shahid eagerly waits for the adult movie to be telecast by local cable.....very relatable" while another commented, "Shahid and Amrita are married in my mind...that's the memory".

Check how others reacted here:

