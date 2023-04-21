Amitabh Bachchan to Vir Das, Celebs React After Losing Blue Tick On Twitter

Twitter CEO, Elon Musk, had announced that all the legacy accounts will lose their blue checkmarks by 20 April. It seems that the same has come to pass after many celebrities lost their checkmarks including big names like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and more.

Meanwhile, some legacy account holders took to Twitter to pen some hilarious tweets about the same, while others made some astute observations. From Bachchan to Vir Das, here's a look at what some of the celebrities said.