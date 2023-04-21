Amitabh Bachchan to Vir Das, Celebs React After Losing Blue Tick On Twitter

Twitter CEO, Elon Musk, had announced that all the legacy accounts will lose their blue checkmarks by 20 April. It seems that the same has come to pass after many celebrities lost their checkmarks including big names like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and more.
Meanwhile, some legacy account holders took to Twitter to pen some hilarious tweets about the same, while others made some astute observations. From Bachchan to Vir Das, here's a look at what some of the celebrities said.
Amitabh Bachchan took to his account to write a hilarious tweet, talking about how he has already paid and would like the checkmark back. He said: "Aye Twitter bhaiya! Sun rahe hain? Ab to paisa bhee bhar diye hain ham. Toh u jo neel kamal hot hai na, hamaar naam ke aage, u to vaapas lagaay den bhaiya, taaki log jaan jaayen kee ham hee hain - amitabh bachhchhan Haath to jod liye rahe ham. Ab ka, godava jode padee ka?? (sic)."
Vir Das, on the other hand, took to Twitter to write, "Bye blue tick. I’m okay with someone impersonating me on twitter. YOU deal with the things they call me."
He also went on to tweet some more about the same, "How about this? If you like what I’m saying…it’s the real me. If you’re pissed off/offended/looking to take action/going to complain to some sort of metaphorical papa…..this account belongs to an unverified impersonator. Cool?"
In another tweet he wrote, "I like this world. To verify an artist, buy tickets, not ticks."
Prakash Raj also wrote, "Bye bye #BlueTick …. It was nice having you….my journey ..my conversations..my sharing…will continue with my people … you take care #justasking"
Nargis on the other hand, raised a valid point stating if anyone can buy it then the validity of the tick losses its meaning, "I never really come on here. i just noticed I’m no longer verified with that blue thingy. So now everyone with a blue check pays a fee for it. Hmm okay. if anyone can buy it then what’s the point."
