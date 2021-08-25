Shenaz Treasury Reveals She Didn't Hit It Off With Ishq Vishk Co-Star Amrita Rao

Talking about her rapport with her Ishq Vishq co-stars, Shenaz Treasury said, “We (Shahid and Shenaz) were good friends at that time. Although now we’re not really in touch. He used to tell me that I got to be something more than a VJ. I guess I wasn’t that serious about it. I had this regular job at MTV which I really enjoyed and I didn’t want to leave that for Bollywood.”

"I had been on camera, he hadn’t. He was completely fresh. I guess when we went to Cape Town, that was the first time he was on a plane. It was fun. We really got along. Amrita and I didn’t really hit it off. That’s the truth," she further said.