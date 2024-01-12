'Not a Regular Commercial Movie': Netizens Review Dhanush's 'Captain Miller'

Dhanush's much-awaited film of the year, Captain Miller, hit the big screens on Friday, 12 January, ahead of Pongal. Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the film features Dhanush as Captain Miller, an outlaw who engages in bloody heists.

The film also marks the first collaboration between Dhanush and Matheswaran. It also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, Sundeep Kishan, Shivarajkumar, and John Kokken in pivotal roles.

On Friday, several viewers took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reviews about the film. The action-thriller has largely received positive reviews from netizens on X, with most praising Dhanush's rugged look.