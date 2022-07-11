'I Don’t Know How I Ended Up In This Film': Dhanush On 'The Gray Man'

In a recent press conference, Dhanush opened up about how he landed the project and if he already knew the Russo Brothers before this. The comment left the audience in splits with what Dhanush said.

He went on to say, “I don’t know how I ended up in this film.”

He also went on to add, “The casting agency in India told me that they have a Hollywood project for me. They said it is a big film. So I said okay. Did I ask which film, what film? They said it is a big film. So I said alright, and it can’t get bigger than this.”

He added, “I was really excited. Of course, I don’t say much in this film. But I really was super thrilled and was looking for an opportunity to explore and learn more.”