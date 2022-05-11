Dhanush Completes 20 Years In the Industry, Expresses Gratitude

Dhanush took to Twitter to express gratitude for completing 20 years in the industry. He went on to thank his fans and the cinema lovers for the support they have shown over the years. He made his debut with the 2002 film Thulluvadho Ilamai. And has a host of successful films to his name.

He wrote, “I can’t believe it’s been two decades since I started my journey in this film industry. Time flies, never did I even dream I’d come this far when I started Thulluvadho Illamai, God has been kind. I can’t thank my fans enough for the continuous love and support, you are the pillars of my strength, I love you all. I would also like to thank the cinema lovers all around the globe for showering me with their unconditional love,”

“I thank my brother & Guru Selvaraghavan. You all know why! I thank my father Kasthuri Raja, for he’s the one who identified the actor in me. Finally, I thank my mother, it’s her everyday prayers that have protected me and brought me this far. Without her I’m nothing,” Dhanush added.