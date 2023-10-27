Narayana Murthy Divides Internet By Asking The Youth To Work 70 Hours A Week

Speaking on the inaugural episode of 3one4 Capital's podcast 'The Record,' Murthy made a strong case for the youth of India to be prepared to work up to 70 hours a week in order to elevate the nation's work culture and effectively compete on the global stage.

In the discussion, Murthy compared India's work culture to that of countries like China, Japan, and Germany. He noted that Japan and Germany managed remarkable post-World War II economic recoveries by fostering a culture of extended working hours and dedication.