International Emmy Awards 2023: Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh, Vir Das Bag Nominations

Actors Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh and Vir Das have been nominated for the 2023 International Emmy Awards. The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced on Tuesday, 26 September.
Shah and Sarbh received nominations in acting categories for their critically acclaimed shows Delhi Crime and Rocket Boys respectively, while Das was nominated for his Netflix special Landing.
Shah took to her Instagram and wrote, "OMGGGGG I still can’t believe it. Feel so so honoured to be nominated at the International Emmys alongside such esteemed artists. This one is really special and more so because it is for a character I am very very close to, Vartika Chaturvedi and for my favourite show #DelhiCrime2. This is for all of us in #DelhiCrime."
He also wrote on his social media, thanking everyone involved, "I was having quite a weird few days, and then all the pieces wrapped up neatly and I heaved a huge sigh of relief, played a game of sweaty basketball, cycled home in the cold sweet rain, went in for a shower, and came out to all these messages and calls.I was an hour late to watch Dirty Harry with a neighbour, so I ran up, told him about the nom, and then we proceeded to watch the movie. ‘Do you feel lucky, punk?’ Yes."
"Honoured to be nominated for the International @iemmys amongst such talented artists. I loved playing Dr. Bhabha. Rocket Boys is deeply etched in my mind and heart," he added.
Das was also excited about the Emmy nod and wrote, "WHAT!!!!!! I got nominated for an Emmy award for best comedy my second iEmmy nomination. To everyone who worked on this show Vir Das Landing, I am SO proud of you, and so grateful to @netflix_in for letting me tell my story. Off we go! #VirDasLanding @iemmys well…this is a weird full circle."
Earlier it was announced that Ektaa Ravi Kapoor would be honoured at the 51st International Emmy Awards ceremony with the International Directorate Award for her contribution to the Indian television industry.
