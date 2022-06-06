ADVERTISEMENT

Man Says He Wants to Work 26 Hours a Day, Twitter Calls Out Toxic Hustle Culture

"Sir this is Twitter not LinkedIn," wrote a user.

Hazel Gandhi
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
Man Says He Wants to Work 26 Hours a Day, Twitter Calls Out Toxic Hustle Culture
i

Raj Shamani, an entrepreneur and influencer who deals with topics such as startups, money, markets, and economics recently took to Twitter to talk about how much he "loved the grind" of working constantly.

ADVERTISEMENT

He wrote, "If there were 25 hours a day, I’d still want to work 26 hours. It’s not that I am a workaholic, I just f***ing love the grind."

Netizens started calling out Shamani for encourgaing a toxic culture that focuses only on working endlessly without leaving space for anything else in life. While it might suit Shamani, glorifying something like this that is harmful to one's mental and physical well-being is nothing short of ignorant.

Users didn't call him out directly, but hit back using over-exaggerations of his own tweet. The responses are nothing short of hilarious. Check them out here:

Man Says He Wants to Work 26 Hours a Day, Twitter Calls Out Toxic Hustle Culture

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Man Says He Wants to Work 26 Hours a Day, Twitter Calls Out Toxic Hustle Culture

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Man Says He Wants to Work 26 Hours a Day, Twitter Calls Out Toxic Hustle Culture

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Man Says He Wants to Work 26 Hours a Day, Twitter Calls Out Toxic Hustle Culture

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Man Says He Wants to Work 26 Hours a Day, Twitter Calls Out Toxic Hustle Culture

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Man Says He Wants to Work 26 Hours a Day, Twitter Calls Out Toxic Hustle Culture

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

ADVERTISEMENT
Man Says He Wants to Work 26 Hours a Day, Twitter Calls Out Toxic Hustle Culture

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Man Says He Wants to Work 26 Hours a Day, Twitter Calls Out Toxic Hustle Culture

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Man Says He Wants to Work 26 Hours a Day, Twitter Calls Out Toxic Hustle Culture

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Man Says He Wants to Work 26 Hours a Day, Twitter Calls Out Toxic Hustle Culture

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Man Says He Wants to Work 26 Hours a Day, Twitter Calls Out Toxic Hustle Culture

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Man Says He Wants to Work 26 Hours a Day, Twitter Calls Out Toxic Hustle Culture

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Also Read

Netizens Outraged by Akshay Kumar’s Remark on Indian History Curriculum

Netizens Outraged by Akshay Kumar’s Remark on Indian History Curriculum

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×