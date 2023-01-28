Buzzwords Like 'Rage-Applying' Point To Gen Z's Heightened Workplace Anxiety

'New Term, Not-So-New Phenomenon'

According to Dr Nischol Raval, a consulting psychiatrist and psychotherapist at Sahyadri Hospital, Pune, rage-applying is not an entirely new phenomenon.

He explains, "When a person is unsatisfied and unhappy in their current workplace due to a variety of reasons, this could be one of the ways to cope." He adds that multiple emotions contribute to rage-applying, with sadness, frustration, insecurity, anxiety and anger being some of the primary ones.

For Ashwini, a 22-year-old social media trainee in Mumbai, rage-applying might have landed her a job but the entire process was extremely anxiety-inducing.