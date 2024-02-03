Kareena, Priyanka, Kajol Join The 'Let's See You At 21' Instagram Trend

Celebrities are quick to join fun trends on social media. The latest is the "Let's see you at 21" trend on Instagram. Netizens are taking trips down memory lane to post photos of themselves when they were 21.
Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram Stories to share stills from her and Shah Rukh Khan's film Ashoka. Kareena was 21 when she starred in the movie. "Feeling 21 this morning," she captioned one of the photos.
Priyanka Chopra shared photos from her modelling days. "Learnt a lot since then," she captioned one of the photos.
Raveena Tandon and Kajol also hopped on to the trend and shared photos from their younger days. "We did well.. pat on the back for the younger me! ," Kajol wrote alongside a photo of hers.
"Me at 21 ! #21 Cut to 2024 …. #newandimproved," Raveena wrote with her photos.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)