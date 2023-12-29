Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Pics: Inside Kareena Kapoor's Vacation With Friend Natasha Poonawalla

Kareena Kapoor was seen posing with her friend Natasha Poonawalla in Switzerland.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
Pics: Inside Kareena Kapoor's Vacation With Friend Natasha Poonawalla
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Actor Kareena Kapoor is on a holiday in Switzerland. On Thursday, she took to social media to some picturesque shots from her holiday in the snow-capped Alps. In one picture, we can see Kareena staring out her window. She captioned the image as "Chasing the light, 4 days to 2024." In the second image, she gave us a glimpse of the surrounding. Below the picture, she wrote, "find your light." The third picture featured Kareena Kapoor posing with her friend Natasha Poonawalla." She captioned the picture as "this is how we keep warm in the snow."

Also Read

'Has Genuine Heart': Screenwriter Gazal Dhaliwal on 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'

'Has Genuine Heart': Screenwriter Gazal Dhaliwal on 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Kareena Kapoor 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×