Pics: Inside Kareena Kapoor's Vacation With Friend Natasha Poonawalla

Actor Kareena Kapoor is on a holiday in Switzerland. On Thursday, she took to social media to some picturesque shots from her holiday in the snow-capped Alps. In one picture, we can see Kareena staring out her window. She captioned the image as "Chasing the light, 4 days to 2024." In the second image, she gave us a glimpse of the surrounding. Below the picture, she wrote, "find your light." The third picture featured Kareena Kapoor posing with her friend Natasha Poonawalla." She captioned the picture as "this is how we keep warm in the snow."