'Full Heart': Priyanka Chopra Shares New Pics With Nick Jonas & Daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures from her recent getaway with family.

After ringing the New Year in Mexico with Nick Jonas and daughter Maltie Marie, Priyanka Chopra treated her fans to a new photo dump from her recent getaway with family.

On 26 January, the Dostana actor shared a bunch of pictures and videos featuring herself, Nick, and Malti having the best time. She captioned her post, "Lately, full heart, full tummy."

