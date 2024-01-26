'Full Heart': Priyanka Chopra Shares New Pics With Nick Jonas & Daughter Malti

After ringing the New Year in Mexico with Nick Jonas and daughter Maltie Marie, Priyanka Chopra treated her fans to a new photo dump from her recent getaway with family.
On 26 January, the Dostana actor shared a bunch of pictures and videos featuring herself, Nick, and Malti having the best time. She captioned her post, "Lately, full heart, full tummy."
