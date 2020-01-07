JNU: Video of Elderly Man Dancing to ‘Azaadi’ Slogans Goes Viral
As scores of demonstrators gathered near Mumbai's Gateway of India in solidarity with the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University, a video of an elderly man dancing to "azaadi" slogans during the protest has gone viral.
The demonstrators were protesting against the attack on students and staff of JNU by a masked mob on Sunday, 5 January.
As the video started doing the rounds, many praised the ‘spirit’ of the unidentified man, while others shared the video with pro-democracy captions.
Since Sunday's incident, several prominent personalities, including Bollywood stars residing in Mumbai, have joined protests across the city.
Bollywood personalities including Taapsee Pannu, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Anubhav Sinha, Dia Mirza, Zoya Akhtar, Gauahar Khan and Anurag Kashyap have taken part in these demonstrations.
‘There Will be Singing of the Dark Times’: Netizens React to Viral Video
Protesters Allege ABVP’s Role in JNU Attack
So far, several protesters have alleged that the attack was carried out by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's youth wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). ABVP has, however, denied allegations. The Delhi Police is using video footage and facial recognition system to identify those involved in the violence at JNU.
