JNU: Video of Elderly Man Dancing to ‘Azaadi’ Slogans Goes Viral

As scores of demonstrators gathered near Mumbai's Gateway of India in solidarity with the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University, a video of an elderly man dancing to "azaadi" slogans during the protest has gone viral.

The demonstrators were protesting against the attack on students and staff of JNU by a masked mob on Sunday, 5 January.

As the video started doing the rounds, many praised the ‘spirit’ of the unidentified man, while others shared the video with pro-democracy captions.