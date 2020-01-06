Hundreds Join ‘Impromptu’ Protest Against JNU Violence in Mumbai
More students from various colleges in Mumbai joined the protest at the Gateway of India on Monday, 6 December, to condemn the violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi. The students shouted slogans condemning the violence.
Earlier, as the protest began on Sunday midnight, a group of students held a candlelight vigil to show solidarity with the JNU students.
Youngsters, mostly students from different colleges in Mumbai, assembled on pavement across the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel near the Gateway of India to condemn the violence.
Violence broke out in JNU on 5 January night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police which conducted a flag march.
Eyewitnesses alleged that the attackers entered the premises when a meeting was being held by JNU Teachers' Association over the issue of violence on the campus, and assaulted students and professors. They also barged into three hostels.
Video footage aired by some TV channels showed a group of men, who were brandishing hockey sticks and rods, moving around a building.
The Left-controlled JNUSU and the RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) blamed each other for the incident.
