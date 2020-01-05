Yogendra Yadav Pushed to the Floor, Heckled Outside JNU

After reports of attacks by masked men allegedly belonging to ABVP on JNU students came in on Sunday, 5 January, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted saying he is “shocked” and urged Delhi police to restore peace inside the campus.

Delhi Police says it has entered JNU campus on request of university administration to restore law and order.

In a video being circulated online, JNUSU’s President Aishe Ghosh, with blood running down her face, can be heard saying, “I've been brutally attacked by goons who were masked, I have been bleeding... I am not in a condition to talk.”