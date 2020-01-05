Yogendra Yadav Pushed to the Floor, Heckled Outside JNU

After reports of attacks by masked men allegedly belonging to ABVP on JNU students came in on Sunday, 5 January, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted saying he is “shocked” and urged Delhi police to restore peace inside the campus.
Delhi Police says it has entered JNU campus on request of university administration to restore law and order.
In a video being circulated online, JNUSU’s President Aishe Ghosh, with blood running down her face, can be heard saying, “I've been brutally attacked by goons who were masked, I have been bleeding... I am not in a condition to talk.”
- The clash between the students happened during a public meeting organised by the JNU Teachers’ Association on Sunday, 5 January
- JNU administration said masked miscreants armed with sticks damaged property and attacked people, prompting it to call the police to maintain law and order
- The students’ union claimed that its president Aishe Ghosh and many other students were injured in stone-pelting by ABVP members
But the RSS-backed students’ organisation alleged its members were brutally attacked by Left-affiliated student outfits and 25 of them were injured
- JNU administration earlier said that students agitating over the hike in hostel fees had got violent on Saturday, 4 January
Have Entered JNU Campus on Request of Univ Admin: Delhi Police
So Shocked: Kejriwal Tweets Against Violence in JNU
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “I am so shocked to know abt the violence at JNU. Students attacked brutally. Police shud immediately stop violence and restore peace. How will the country progress if our students will not be safe inside univ campus? (sic)”
'Attacked By Masked Goons': JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh
Warning: Distressing visuals
