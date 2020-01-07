JNU Attack: ABVP Neta Says Men Wielded Sticks For ‘Self-Defence’

Speaking about the events of Sunday, 5 January, at JNU, ABVP Delhi State Joint Secretary Anima Sonkar said during the panel discussion, "In all the WhatsApp groups, so much panic was spread, so much threatened calls were given that whenever you are stepping out, step out in groups, step out while you have rods... whatever you get handy, pepper spray, somebody has acid. I have not even heard or seen any case of acid attack or something... [sic]"

When questioned by the anchor as to why two people – purported to be from ABVP – were pictured holding sticks – Sonkar replied saying that "it's self-defence".