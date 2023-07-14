'Chandrayaan 3' Trends On Twitter; PM Modi Lauds India's Moon Landing Mission

Chandrayaan-3, the country's third lunar exploration mission was launched today (2.35 pm on Friday, 14 July) by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota.

Chandrayaan-3, which aims to put a lander and rover on the Moon, follows the Chandrayaan-2 mission of 2019 which failed in its last leg.

As the spacecraft took off, desi Twitter was flooded with videos and images of the lift-off. Netizens showered their love and support for the mission, hoping for success this time.

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi took to his official Twitter handle to laud the remarkable feat. Sharing a video of the launch, he wrote, "Success! #Chandrayaan3 has soared into the sky, carrying our dreams and aspirations to new heights! Congratulations to @isro and the dedicated team behind this remarkable achievement. We eagerly await the discoveries and insights that await us on the lunar surface! #ISRO"