Watch: ISRO Shoots for the Moon With Chandrayaan-3

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched the country's third lunar exploration mission, Chandrayaan-3, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota at 2.35 pm on Friday, 14 July 2023.

Chandrayaan-3 mission, which aims to put a lander and rover on the Moon, follows the Chandrayaan-2 mission of 2019 which failed in its last leg.

If successful, it will make India join the elite club of countries which have managed a successful soft landing on the moon i.e United States, China, and the erstwhile Soviet Union.