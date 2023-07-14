Watch: ISRO Shoots for the Moon With Chandrayaan-3

ADVERTISEMENT
Chandrayaan-3 launch follows the failed Chandrayaan-2 mission in 2019. This time's the charm?

The Quint
Updated
India
1 min read

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched the country's third lunar exploration mission, Chandrayaan-3, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota at 2.35 pm on Friday, 14 July 2023.

Chandrayaan-3 mission, which aims to put a lander and rover on the Moon, follows the Chandrayaan-2 mission of 2019 which failed in its last leg.

If successful, it will make India join the elite club of countries which have managed a successful soft landing on the moon i.e United States, China, and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

"It is indeed a moment of glory for India and destiny for all of us here at Sriharikota who were part of a history in the making. Thank you team ISRO for making India proud & thank you PM Modi for making this possible by unlocking the gates of Sriharikota and enabling India's space sector," Jitendra Singh, Union Minister for State Science & Technology, said after the launch.

Topics:  ISRO   ISRO Rocket Launch   Chandrayaan 

