PM Modi Lands in Paris for His Two-Day Visit, Receives Ceremonial Welcome

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Paris on Thursday, 13 July, for his two-day visit to France. PM Modi's presence in France is scheduled for 13 and 14 July, after which he will make a day-long stop in the UAE.

French President Emmanuel Macron invited the prime minister as a Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Parade in Paris and Modi will attend the annual Bastille Day parade on 14 July, featuring 269 members from the Indian tri-service.

Along with other French jets, three Indian Air Force (IAF) Rafale fighter jets will participate in the flypast during the event.