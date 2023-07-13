ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019PM Modi Lands in Paris for His Two-Day Visit, Receives Ceremonial Welcome

PM Modi Lands in Paris for His Two-Day Visit, Receives Ceremonial Welcome

In Paris, PM Modi will attend the Bastille Day celebrations as a guest of honour along with other world leaders.

The Quint
Published
World
1 min read
PM Modi Lands in Paris for His Two-Day Visit, Receives Ceremonial Welcome
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Paris on Thursday, 13 July, for his two-day visit to France. PM Modi's presence in France is scheduled for 13 and 14 July, after which he will make a day-long stop in the UAE.

French President Emmanuel Macron invited the prime minister as a Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Parade in Paris and Modi will attend the annual Bastille Day parade on 14 July, featuring 269 members from the Indian tri-service.

Along with other French jets, three Indian Air Force (IAF) Rafale fighter jets will participate in the flypast during the event.

Also Read

PM Modi Speaks to French Newspaper Before His Three-Day France, UAE Trip

PM Modi Speaks to French Newspaper Before His Three-Day France, UAE Trip
ADVERTISEMENT

The Prime Minister took to Twitter to share an official statement about his trip, where he mentioned that he would also be interacting with the Indian community in France.

PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron will engage in discussions to advance cooperation across various crucial domains, such as defence, space, trade, and investment.

Also Read

PM Narendra Modi to Travel to UAE After Bastille Day Parade in France

PM Narendra Modi to Travel to UAE After Bastille Day Parade in France

Upon landing, the Prime Minister received a ceremonial welcome at Paris' Orly Airport. Later in the evening, he is scheduled to arrive at the French Senate and meet Gérard Larcher, President of the Senate.

Following this, he will also meet with French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, after which he will address the Indian diaspora in Paris at the La Seine Musicale Performing Arts Centre.

His schedule for the day will end with a private dinner at the Elysee Palace hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Also Read

Mona Lisa, Bastille Day Parade & Defence Deals: Inside Modi's Visit to France

Mona Lisa, Bastille Day Parade & Defence Deals: Inside Modi's Visit to France

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and world

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×