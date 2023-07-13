PM Modi Lands in Paris for His Two-Day Visit, Receives Ceremonial Welcome

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Paris on Thursday, 13 July, for his two-day visit to France. PM Modi's presence in France is scheduled for 13 and 14 July, after which he will make a day-long stop in the UAE.
French President Emmanuel Macron invited the prime minister as a Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Parade in Paris and Modi will attend the annual Bastille Day parade on 14 July, featuring 269 members from the Indian tri-service.
Along with other French jets, three Indian Air Force (IAF) Rafale fighter jets will participate in the flypast during the event.
The Prime Minister took to Twitter to share an official statement about his trip, where he mentioned that he would also be interacting with the Indian community in France.
PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron will engage in discussions to advance cooperation across various crucial domains, such as defence, space, trade, and investment.
Upon landing, the Prime Minister received a ceremonial welcome at Paris' Orly Airport. Later in the evening, he is scheduled to arrive at the French Senate and meet Gérard Larcher, President of the Senate.
Following this, he will also meet with French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, after which he will address the Indian diaspora in Paris at the La Seine Musicale Performing Arts Centre.
His schedule for the day will end with a private dinner at the Elysee Palace hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)