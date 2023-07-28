The Greta Gerwig Story: From 'Mumblecore' Queen To The Biggest Director Of 2023

Gerwig's directorial debut, Lady Bird (2017), proved to be a turning point in her career. This small-budget coming-of-age gem captured the hearts of audiences and critics alike, as it delicately portrayed the struggles of a high school senior (Saoirse Ronan), navigating her way through teenage, and her turbulent relationship with her mother (Laurie Metcalf).

Gerwig's poignant storytelling and intimate exploration of mother-daughter dynamics resonated deeply with audiences, earning her an Oscar nomination for Best Director — an award only three women have bagged, as of yet.