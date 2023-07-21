Barbie Review: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling Are Fantastic in Greta Gerwig’s World

As they enter the real world, the first thing they come face-to-face with is patriarchy: while Barbie instantly begins to feel objectified and ogled at and a steady uneasiness seeps into her psyche, Ken is at the top of the world as he is absolutely fascinated by a world that is ‘run by men’. He sees patriarchy less as the oppressive system it is and more as an opportunity.

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie has the tenderness of Little Women and the unrestrained coming-of-age enthusiasm of Lady Bird. The film is self-aware and that makes it routinely funny and sometimes hilarious. It does, however, feel like the director is sometimes pulling a few punches which might be because Mattel itself is involved in the project.