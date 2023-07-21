'Delightful, Charming, Funny': Social Media Buzzes with Praise For 'Barbie'

In what can only be described as a grand celebration of cinema, fan reviews are taking social media by storm as netizens hail Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated Barbie, as an absolute masterpiece. Renowned for her exceptional filmmaking prowess, this marks Gerwig’s third and most eagerly awaited film, finally hitting the silver screens today (21 Jul).
Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, the film flaunts an ensemble cast, which includes notable actors like Will Ferrel, America Ferrera, Issa Rae and Michael Cera.
Bursting with excitement and eager to share their thoughts, cinephiles across the globe have taken to social media to express their awe and admiration for the film.
Check how netizens are reacting here: