‘Little Women’ Critics’ Review: Charmingly Classic Yet Modern

“Rather than telling the story straight through, the way Alcott and her other adapters have, Gerwig opts to shuffle the scenes, telling ‘Little Women’ almost entirely out of order, except for the Christmas letter from Father that opens the tale and the kiss that ends it. As in ‘Lady Bird’, she and editor Nick Houy keep things moving at a quick clip, though skipping around in time is a mistake, making a plot Gerwig must have considered too episodic, or else too melodramatic for her taste, even more so on both counts – as evidenced by the way that, in hindsight, it’s the emotional episodes we return to in our memories, rather than the overall arc of what happened to the March family.”

Peter Debruge, Variety