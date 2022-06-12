Woman in Bhopal Attacked by Men Armed With Paper Cutter; Gets 118 Stitches
MP Police arrested two accused - Badshah Beg and Ajay, alias Bitti Sibde - and the search is on for the third.
A woman on Friday, 10 June, underwent surgery and received at least 118 stitches on her face after she was attacked by a group of men armed with a paper cutter while defending herself from eve-teasing in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.
The police have arrested two accused – Badshah Beg and Ajay, alias Bitti Sibde – and the search is on for the third accused, reported NDTV.
According to the police, the incident happened at Sree Palace Hotel in TT Nagar area on Friday, where the woman and her husband had a spat with the accused over bike parking.
The accused made obscene comments and whistled at her while her husband was inside the hotel, and the woman slapped one of the accused, said officials.
Later, when the couple was leaving the hotel, the accused attacked her with a paper cutter as revenge for slapping one of the accused.
Her husband rushed her to the hospital where she underwent surgery and received stitches.
‘No Criminal Will Be Spared’: CM Chauhan
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Sunday, 12 June, visited the couple and said that he has instructed the police commissioner and other officials to take the strictest action against the accused.
He tweeted, “No criminal will be spared. Strict action will be taken.”
The CM said that the woman’s injuries will be treated at the cost of the state government, and awarded her Rs one lakh for her bravery.
“Visited the home of the brave sister who faced the miscreants and inquired about her well being. Sister's courage is commendable. She courageously confronted the objectionable actions of the miscreants. Sister Seema will be treated by the state government and an amount of one lakh rupees will be provided.”Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan
(With inputs from NDTV.)
