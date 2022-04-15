Khargone: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Justifies Bulldozing Houses of Alleged Rioters

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday, 14 April, justified the bulldozing of "illegal structures" belonging to people who were allegedly involved in the recent riots in Khargone.

At least 16 houses and 29 shops, mostly owned by the Muslim community, were demolished by the district administration on 11 April, one day after the violence.

Chouhan further stated that his government will punish everyone who was guilty of indulging in riots.

"Some people are conspiring to spread riots in the state. They want to set the state on fire. I appeal to people to maintain peace and harmony. Nobody should bother about their security and honour," the chief minister said during an event in Bhopal, as reported by PTI.

CM Chouhan said that he will ensure that the houses burned in the riots will be rebuilt.