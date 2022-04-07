Viral Photo from MP's Sidhi Shows Journo Stripped Half-Naked in Police Station
The incident allegedly happened on 2 April after the arrest of a theatre artist
A viral post is doing the rounds with the claim that a group of journalists were arrested and stripped down to their undergarments by Madhya Pradesh police.
In the photo that has been shared along with the post, eight men are seen standing against the wall, half-naked in their undergarments.
The incident allegedly happened on 2 April in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh.
Local journalist and YouTuber Kanishk Tiwari, who has been identified in the photo, told The Quint that he had gone to cover the arrest of theatre artist Neeraj Kunder who was arrested for allegedly making indecent remarks about BJP MLA Kedarnath Shukla and his son Guru Dutt using a fake ID.
"We had gone to the Kotwali police station to enquire about his arrest. But we were arrested by the police and kept in lock-up for almost 18 hours. We were beaten, abused, and were asked to remove our clothes."Kanishk Tiwari, MP-based Journalist
Neeraj Kunder is the director of Indravati Natya Samiti in Sidhi district, and has reportedly been working to saving the art of Vindhyas.
As per reports, Kunder had created a fake Facebook ID in the name of Anurag Mishra. Upon his arrest, many people, including Kunder's parents and Tiwari, had gone to the police station.
Another theatre artist Narendra Bahadur Singh, who had gone to the police station in support of Neeraj Kunder, alleged that they were all beaten up and asked to strip.
"We had just gone to give the memorandum, but the police decided to assault us. Journalist Kanishk Tiwari was also beaten up. He has exposed scams by the local police as well MLA Kedarnath Shukla, and he too faced their ire."Narendra Bahadur Singh
Not a Journalist, Say Police
Talking to The Quint, Mukesh Kumar Shrivastava, Superintendent of Police, Sidhi district, said there were no journalists but miscreants who were preventively detained, and later arrested.
"The incident happened on 2 April, one Mr Kanishk Tiwari along with some other people had gone to the Kotwali police station and were creating ruckus over the arrest of one theatre artist Neeraj Kunder. Kanishk and others were kept in preventive detention and were later arrested under IPC Section 151. They were released on bail on 3 April."Mukesh Kumar Shrivastava, Sidhi SP
When asked about the viral photo showing Kanishk and others half-naked, SP Shrivastava said, "It's a normal procedure to ensure that none of them could attempt anything unwanted, such as killing themselves. The photo has come to my attention – and I have ordered enquiry into the matter. Whosoever clicked and distributed the photo will soon be found and legal action will be taken against those involved."
However, refuting the police's version. Kanishk Tiwari told The Quint that he had gone to cover the developments in the arrest of Neeraj Kunder. He alleged that he was assaulted and humiliated because of his previous coverage against the local politicians and police in the district.
"I am a journalist. I have been asking tough questions about politicians, especially MLA Kedarnath Shukla and the police department here. My YouTube channel mpsandeshnews24 has over 170K subscribers. I am being targeted for my critical journalism."Kanishk Tiwari
Among those arrested were theatre artists and supporters of Kunder. All of them were released on 3 April.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.