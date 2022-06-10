Delhi: Man Rapes 28-Year-Old He Met on Dating App; FIR Registered

An anti-rape protest. Photo used for representational purposes.
(Photo: The Quint)
A man allegedly raped a 28-year-old woman on Monday, 30 May, at a five star hotel in Delhi's Dwarka, the police said. The woman has filed a First Information Report (FIR) at the Dwarka Sector 23 police station, but no arrests have been made so far.
An FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape) and 328 (poisoning), a senior police officer said.
The accused, identified as Mohak Gupta, dropped the woman off at a metro station on 31 May, switched off his phone and stopped answering her calls, a senior police officer told The Indian Express.
"The accused is a resident of Hyderabad and efforts are on to nab him," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)