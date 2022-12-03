'Are We Victims or Criminals?’ Child Brides in Gujarat Fight For Nutrition

*Names have been changed to protect their identities

Gaura*, who turned 18 this year, is pregnant for the third time.

Barefoot, with the pallu of her saree covering her head, and her hand on her belly, she made her way to the Anganwadi in Khavda, a nondescript village in Gujarat's Kutch district, for the third time this month.

"Ghar mein khaane waale bohot hain aur kamaane waale sirf do. (There are only two earning members in the family and many mouths to feed.) Rani*, my neighbour, told me that the government is giving dal and cooking oil free of cost to pregnant women and new mothers at the Anganwadi," said Gaura. "But I am turned away. I am told I'm not eligible... must be a fault in the mobile she's using. Can't she see I'm pregnant?" she asked.