Karnataka: Marathas Allegedly Bar Dalit Cook From Entering Bidar Anganwadi

When The Quint spoke to Siddram Mule, a Maratha man who had allegedly opposed Bai's presence in the Anganwadi, he said, "The person who retired from the helper position was from the general category. Now, it (employment) is being given to a person from the SC community. This is not right. We will not allow this."

He, however, said that Bai was not replaced. "We have not appointed anybody, and when the CDPO (Child Development Protection Officer) said there was lack of help there, we sent few women from our community. I would like to say that the village will take decision about this matter."