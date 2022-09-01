As a Pregnant Indian Tourist Dies in Portugal, What's Behind the Health Crisis?

On 30 August, Tuesday, Portugal's Health Minister Marta Temido resigned hours after a 34-year-old pregnant Indian tourist died of cardiac arrest while being transferred from one hospital to another due to the lack of availability of beds.

According to various reports, there has been heavy criticism of the government, and the health minister, for failing to address an increasing medical crisis brought on by the closure of emergency care services, lack of specialist doctors specifically gynaecologists and obstetricians, and an ageing state-led national health service (SNS).

Portuguese Heath Minister Marta Temido took full responsibility for the incident as she put in her papers.