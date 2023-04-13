Vishu 2023, Malayalam New Year Date: History, Significance, and How To Celebrate
Vishu Malayalam New Year is celebrated in Kerala annually on the first day of the Malayalam month of Medam.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Vishu or Malayalam New Year is celebrated annually by the people of Kerala, the Southern Indian State. Vishu generally falls on the first day of the Malayalam month of Medam, which as per the Gregorian calendar falls in the April month.
People celebrate the festival of Vishu with great fervor and enthusiasm. It is believed to the time of new beginnings, happiness, and prosperity. People celebrate the festival by decorating their houses, preparing delicious feasts, and performing special rituals.
In Kerala, Vishu festival is an integral part of the state's culture and traditions. One of the key rite's of the festival is the Vishu Ashamsakal greeting, which is usually exchanged among family and friends.
Let us read about the Vishu 2023 date, history, significance, and other important details below.
Vishu, the Malayalam New Year 2023 Date
The date of Vishu changes every year and is not fixed. This year Vishu, the Malayalam New Year will be celebrated on Saturday, 15 April 2023.
Vishu: History and Significance of the Malayalam New Year
The history of Vishu is rich and entrenched in mythology and tradition. It is believed that the demon Narakasura was slain by Lord Krishna on this day, while another version claims that Surya Dev made his return on this day. Vishu is the day after Ravana's death, when the sun could finally rise from the east since it is stated that the demon king prevented the Sun God from rising from the east.
The significance of Vishu is vast. According to the Malayalam calendar, the New Year begins with Vishu, a prominent event in Kerala. It is observed with customary ceremonies, feasts, and the giving and receiving of presents because it has a profound cultural, spiritual, and social importance.
The Vishu celebration represents fresh starts, the triumph of right over wrong, and the victory of light over darkness. It's an occasion for celebration, renewal, and being close to the loved ones to enjoy a joyous and prosperous New Year.
Vishu 2023: How To Celebrate the Malayalam New Year
The Vishu festival is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm. Devotees often decorate the doorways to their homes with flower garlands, banana plants, and Rangolis. At night, the houses are lit up with decorative lights. The Vishu Ashamsakal greetings, which are exchanged among family and friends, are a key rite of the event. Additionally, people go to Lord Vishnu temples to participate in special festival-related prayers.
Vishukkani ritual is an important part of the festival. During this ritual, all the objects that are thought to bring wealth and luck to the home are placed in a particular bell-shaped metal cup and offered to Lord Krishna or Lord Vishnu. All family members witness the Vishukkani first thing in the morning when the family's oldest female member lights a lamp.
Besides, Sadhya, a grand feast is planned that includes between 24 and 28 different dishes. Many people also participate in the Vishu Padakkam ceremony, which entails setting off fireworks right after viewing the Vishukkani.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from lifestyle
Topics: Vishu Vishu 2023 Malayalam New Year
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.