Vishu 2023, Malayalam New Year Date: History, Significance, and How To Celebrate

Vishu or Malayalam New Year is celebrated annually by the people of Kerala, the Southern Indian State. Vishu generally falls on the first day of the Malayalam month of Medam, which as per the Gregorian calendar falls in the April month.

People celebrate the festival of Vishu with great fervor and enthusiasm. It is believed to the time of new beginnings, happiness, and prosperity. People celebrate the festival by decorating their houses, preparing delicious feasts, and performing special rituals.

In Kerala, Vishu festival is an integral part of the state's culture and traditions. One of the key rite's of the festival is the Vishu Ashamsakal greeting, which is usually exchanged among family and friends.

Let us read about the Vishu 2023 date, history, significance, and other important details below.