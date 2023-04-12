Baisakhi 2023: Date, History, How To Celebrate Vaisakhi & Importance of the Day
Vaisakhi 2023: The day will be observed on 14 April in Punjab. Know the important details here.
Baisakhi or Vaisakhi is the Spring harvest festival that is celebrated grandly in different parts of India. In Punjab, this day is recognised as the birthday of the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh. It is important to note that he formed Khalsa on the same date, hence, Baisakhi is popularly called the Sikh New Year. People across Punjab celebrate this day with great enthusiasm and spend time with their loved ones to mark the auspicious occasion.
Baisakhi 2023 will be celebrated on Friday, 14 April. It is important to note that farmers observe Baisakhi as the onset of a new harvesting season. Usually, the Sikh New Year is either celebrated on 13 or 14 April, every year. This year, this festival will be observed on 14 April and the preparations have begun. Everyone is extremely excited to observe Vaisakhi.
People should learn more about Baisakhi and how it is celebrated by the people of Punjab. We have all the details about the festival for those who want to know.
Baisakhi 2023: History and Importance
Baisakhi or Vaisakhi, popularly known as the Sikh New Year, will be celebrated on 14 April. This festival is being celebrated in Punjab for a long time. People love to observe Baisakhi and plan grand arrangements for the day.
The northern region of India, mostly Punjab and Haryana, celebrate this day as Spring Harvest Festival. Farmers offer prayers and seek blessings from their agricultural land. They begin harvesting their first crop on this auspicious day.
Baisakhi 2023: How to Celebrate
To celebrate Baisakhi, people gather at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Millions of Sikhs and Hindus visit the Golden Temple to offer prayers.
They wish to begin their New Year on a positive note by seeking God's blessings and praying for an abundance of happiness.
It is important to note that farmers observe this day as 'Thanksgiving'. They express gratitude towards God and pray for a good harvest season. This day is extremely auspicious for all, especially people belonging to Punjab.
They eagerly wait to celebrate the day. As Baisakhi 2023 is near, it is time for everyone to take out their best clothes, go to the temple, and spend time with family.
