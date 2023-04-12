Baisakhi 2023: Date, History, How To Celebrate Vaisakhi & Importance of the Day

Baisakhi or Vaisakhi is the Spring harvest festival that is celebrated grandly in different parts of India. In Punjab, this day is recognised as the birthday of the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh. It is important to note that he formed Khalsa on the same date, hence, Baisakhi is popularly called the Sikh New Year. People across Punjab celebrate this day with great enthusiasm and spend time with their loved ones to mark the auspicious occasion.

Baisakhi 2023 will be celebrated on Friday, 14 April. It is important to note that farmers observe Baisakhi as the onset of a new harvesting season. Usually, the Sikh New Year is either celebrated on 13 or 14 April, every year. This year, this festival will be observed on 14 April and the preparations have begun. Everyone is extremely excited to observe Vaisakhi.