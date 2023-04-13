Bohag Bihu 2023: Date, 7-day Celebration, History & Significance of New Year

Bohag Bihu or Rongali Bihu is one of the the most important and auspicious festivals of the people in Assam. Bihu marks the beginning of the unisolar new year, thus making the festival the first day of the Hindu unisolar calendar, the beginning of Assamese new Year. This festival includes the 7-day celebration beginning from April 14, 2023 (Friday) to April 20, 2023 (Thursday) this year.

Bihu is celebrated thrice in a year and when it comes to Bohag Bihu, it marks the beginning of the seeding period and is generally celebrated in the second week of April every year. The other two Bihu are Kati Bihu and Magh Bihu that are celebrated in October and January respectively. Rongali Bihu means seeking of joy and happiness for Assamese community as they celebrate the festival with enthusiasm. Bohag Bihu, also known as Rongali Bihu is also the harvest festival of the Assamese.

Let's know more about Bohag Bihu by checking below the date, significance, history, and celebration for 7 days.