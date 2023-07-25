Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Date, History, Importance, Popular Quotes and Details

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed on 26 July, every year in India. On this day, the citizens of India pay tribute to the bravery and courage of the Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the Kargil War in 1999. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023 will be observed on Wednesday, 26 July, across the country by millions of people. We should all come together and celebrate the victory of Operation Vijay during the Kargil War. People should learn more about it.

The Kargil War was fought between India and Pakistan at the Line of Control (LOC). Indian army recaptured the famous "Tiger Hill" during the war. Many soldiers fought bravely without thinking about their lives. Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed by all Indians to remember the brave soldiers and their sacrifices. We must remember all the soldiers on this day.