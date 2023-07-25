Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Date, History, Importance, Popular Quotes and Details

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed on 26 July, every year in India. On this day, the citizens of India pay tribute to the bravery and courage of the Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the Kargil War in 1999. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023 will be observed on Wednesday, 26 July, across the country by millions of people. We should all come together and celebrate the victory of Operation Vijay during the Kargil War. People should learn more about it.
The Kargil War was fought between India and Pakistan at the Line of Control (LOC). Indian army recaptured the famous "Tiger Hill" during the war. Many soldiers fought bravely without thinking about their lives. Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed by all Indians to remember the brave soldiers and their sacrifices. We must remember all the soldiers on this day.
Indian army fought bravely against the Pakistani army during the war. The Kargil War was fought from May to July 1999. Here is everything you must know about the Kargil Vijay Diwas.
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: History
Kargil Vijay Diwas, popularly known as Kargil Victory Day, is a day that is observed in India on 26 July, every year. The Kargil War was a fight between India and Pakistan in the Kargil district of Jammu and Kashmir.
The fight took place when approximately 5000 Pakistani troops and militants entered Indian territory. The war took place as the infiltration of Pakistani troops was a violation of the Shimla Agreement, signed in 1972.
The Indian government responded immediately and launched "Operation Vijay" on 26 May 1999, to remove the Pakistani forces and recapture the infiltrated places. The Indian army fought bravely against the infiltrators.
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Importance
Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on 26 July, to pay honour and tribute to our brave soldiers who laid their lives during the Kargil War. On this day, various events are planned to remember the soldiers and honour their families.
Everyone should celebrate the day in their own way and remember all the brave soldiers who did not think twice before entering the battlefield. Their main aim was to keep India safe and protect its citizens.
Kargil War: When Did It Happen?
The Kargil War took place from May 1999 to 26 July 1999. The Indian army captured the strategic peaks and declared victory on this day. It is believed that more than 500 Indian soldiers were martyred during the war.
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Inspirational Quotes
Let's take a look at some inspiring quotes on Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023 to observe the day:
"If death strikes before I prove my blood, I swear I'll kill death" - Lieutenant Manoj Kumar Pandey
"The true soldier fights not because he hates what is in front of him, but because he loves what is behind him." - Gilbert K. Chesterton
"Either I will come back after hoisting the Tricolour, or I will come back wrapped in it but I will be back for sure" - Captain Vikram Batra
